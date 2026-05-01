Zoë Kravitz was spotted stepping out in New York City on Thursday, drawing attention as she appeared to confirm her engagement to Harry Styles by showcasing a striking diamond ring.

The 37-year-old actress kept her look low key yet stylish for the outing, bundling up in a taupe suede jacket with a shearling collar. She paired the piece with olive green top and flowing balloon trousers, completing the ensemble with black leather ballet flats, a matching tote bag and oval sunglasses.

However, it was the large diamond ring on her finger that quickly became the focal point, fuelling reports that Styles, 32, recently proposed after less than a year of dating. The ring is rumoured to be worth around $1m, though neither Kravitz nor Styles has publicly confirmed the engagement.

The couple have been linked since August 2025, when they were first seen holding hands, and their relationship has since moved at a rapid pace. Sources close to the singer have suggested he is looking ahead to starting a family, describing the romance as a serious and committed one.

Zoë Kravitz, the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, was previously engaged to Channing Tatum, with the pair ending their relationship in October 2024. She was also married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2020.