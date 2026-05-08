Zoë Kravitz breaks the silence over Hulu’s cheeky attempt. She further posted on social media about her relationship with Harry Styles.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Kravitz appeared to poke fun at her relationship with Harry Styles, which she immediately deleted later. The post was a throwback from her canceled series High Fidelity.

On April 27, the caption from their post mentioned, “Robyn Brooks definitely has Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally on her playlist.” On May 6, the actress made a swift response, according to screenshots shared by Page Six. Simultaneously, she also tagged Hulu, “This is tacky”.

The awkward social media moment reignited conversation around High Fidelity, the stylish music dramedy that Hulu canceled after just one season despite strong reviews and a loyal fanbase.

Earlier in 2020, Kravitz had already hinted there was bad blood after the cancellation. She mentioned Tessa Thompson after the series got axed, “It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait”.

Even years later, fans still seem bitter about the cancellation, and honestly, so do some celebrities. “I rarely find shows that genuinely impress me. This one did,” Lena Waithe previously wrote, while Questlove reacted with, “WHHHHHAAAAAAAAAAAATTTTTTT!!!?????????!!!!!!!!!!!??? Why do I always find out about tragic s— this way?!”