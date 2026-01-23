Zoe Kravitz thinks Harry Styles is her soulmate amid engagement buzz

Things are heating up fast for Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles. Just five months after the couple was first seen holding hands in Rome, sources say American actor and singer now considers English singer and actor her soulmate.

Rumors of engagement have been swirling ever since some photos of the duo surfaced last month, fueling speculation.

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles were first linked back in August, after a fan account shared a video of them strolling arm in arm through Rome. The pair were later photographed sharing a kiss in London, signaling that this was more than a casual fling.

By September, Zoe Kravitz was introducing Harry Styles to her inner circle. She even had lunch in New York City with her dad, Lenny Kravitz, and Styles. Observers described the meet-up as relaxed and happy, with everyone enjoying each other’s company.

Friends say Zoe Kravitz has been carefully bringing Harry Styles into her world, and it’s clear she takes the relationship seriously.

Before Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz was engaged to Roofman actor Channing Tatum. The couple ended things in October 2024, though she has spoken fondly of the relationship and the film they worked on together.

Zoe Kravitz has said she’s grateful for what they shared, noting how proud she was of their collaboration and the bond they formed while working on Blink Twice.

Even Lenny Kravitz seems to approve of Harry Styles. Sources say he thinks the pair genuinely make each other happy, comparing their connection to best friends who just happen to be dating. Friends close to Zoe Kravitz add that she and Styles are not messing around — the relationship is serious, and both are investing in making it work.

For now, Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles appear to be fully immersed in each other’s worlds, enjoying the early months of a relationship that feels deeper than just Hollywood spark.