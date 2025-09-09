Zoe Kravitz warned by friends against Harry Styles

Zoe Kravitz is being warned about her whirlwind romance with ‘playboy’ Harry Styles by her friends, as the Hollywood diva continues to fuel buzz with the British rockstar.

As Zoe Kravitz, 36, continues to make attention-grabbing appearances with her rumoured beau Harry Styles, 31, from Rome to New York, her concerned friends have reportedly tried to warn the actor against the playboy singer, whose dating history features some of the biggest celebrities, such as her close pal Taylor Swift as well as Kendall Jenner, Olivia Wilde, Camille Rowe and Taylor Russell.

Speaking to a foreign publication, an insider shared, “Harry’s magnetic, he’s fun, but he’s never been a one-woman man. Zoë should know he doesn’t settle — he moves on when the excitement fades.”

Meanwhile, a second source spilt, “He loves the chase and the spectacle. But lasting love? Not his style.”

However, a music insider, who has worked with the One Direction alum, believes, “Harry wouldn’t have gone public with Zoë if it wasn’t anything. (But) it’s very new and fresh, and they’re just having fun.”

“It’s so hard to date as a celebrity. I feel like they’ve gone from 0-60,” the tipster added. “This is the happiest Harry has ever been; he’s just having a great time.”

At the same time, one more music industry opined that his romance with the ‘Blink Twice’ can possibly be for the headlines, to support his upcoming music. “Harry’s got new music lined up for 2026. A high-profile fling keeps him in the headlines. He’s done this before. It’s textbook Harry,” the person explained.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip