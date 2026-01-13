Zoe Saldaña overtakes Scarlett Johansson

Zoe Saldaña has overtaken Scarlett Johansson as the highest-grossing actress globally, following the success of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

According to The Numbers, Zoe Saldaña ‘s total box office receipts—including the most recent Avatar instalment—currently stand near $17 billion, as reported by News.Az via international media. Johansson remains close behind with a total of just under $16.5 billion, leaving a current deficit of approximately $423 million—a gap expected to widen as Avatar’s theatrical run continues.

To date, James Cameron’s third Avatar film has earned roughly $342 million domestically and $888 million abroad, bringing its global total to about $1.2 billion. It is hardly surprising that the sequel to 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water is propelling Zoe Saldaña to the top rank, especially considering the original 2009 Avatar remains the highest-grossing movie of all time (unadjusted for inflation).

While both former Marvel stars have several projects slated for the next two years, only one appears to have the potential to return Johansson to the top spot: The Batman Part II, currently scheduled for a 2027 release. Despite being a box office success, Johansson’s most recent film did not reach the heights of the Avatar franchise; the July 2025 release of Jurassic World Rebirth earned $869 million worldwide, roughly $330 million less than the current earnings of Fire and Ash.

Last year, Zoe Saldana was set to deliver what may be the most powerful performance of her career in Avatar: Fire and Ash, according to legendary director James Cameron.

With the upcoming instalment in the Avatar saga exploring darker emotional terrain, Cameron has described Saldana’s portrayal of Neytiri as “incandescent” and believes it will eclipse even her award-winning role in Emilia Pérez.

The Titanic and Avatar director, James Cameron, said in an interview with Empire Online that Zoe Saldana’s work in Avatar: Fire and Ash defines not just the film, but the emotional soul of the saga itself.