Zoey Deutch confirms engagement to Jimmy Tatro

Actor Zoey Deutch, the younger daughter of celebrity couple Howard Deutch and Lea Thompson, confirms that she has been engaged to her longtime boyfriend Jimmy Tatro after four years of dating.

In a recent post on her Instagram handle, Disney alum Zoey Deutch, 30, confirmed on Monday that she has been engaged to YouTuber-comedian Jimmy Tatro, 33, for over three months.

“Three months engaged to the love of my life,” the ‘Vampire Academy’ actor wrote in the five-slide carousel, featuring several PDA-packed pictures of the couple from their dreamy sunset proposal on the beach, including the one with her big cushion-cut diamond engagement ring on display.

Notably, Zoey Deutch, who was previously in a long-term relationship with Canadian actor Avan Jogia for five years, started dating the ‘Home Economics’ star sometime before 2021, when the couple went public with their romance on Valentine’s Day.

Speaking about their bond previously, Deutch has admitted that their clashing opinions are a secret of their relationship’s success. “I would be so bored if I was dating someone who agreed with me on everything and thought everything in the same way as me—I’d be so bored by that,” she said. “I am currently with someone who is my actual polar opposite.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Tatro has previously dated Emily Osment for a couple of years.