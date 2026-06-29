The stars of Minions & Monsters brought animated fun to Hollywood on Sunday night as they celebrated the upcoming film’s premiere at the Dolby Theatre ahead of its theatrical release this week.

Leading the red carpet was Zoey Deutch, who exuded the spirit of the beloved franchise in a bright Minion yellow gown. The actress posed alongside co-stars Jeff Bridges, Allison Janney and Bobby Moynihan as the cast gathered for group photos before the screening.

Also attending the premiere were Jesse Eisenberg, Phil LaMarr and Trey Parker, while director, co-writer and longtime Minions voice actor Pierre Coffin joined the festivities. Deutch was also accompanied by her fiancé, actor and comedian Jimmy Tatro.

Minions & Monsters marks the third standalone Minions film and the seventh installment in the blockbuster Despicable Me franchise.

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The animated adventure is directed by Academy Award nominee Pierre Coffin, who previously helmed the first three Despicable Me films and the original Minions movie. Coffin has also voiced the mischievous yellow Minions since they first appeared on screen in 2010.

According to the official synopsis, the film tells “true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created.”

The Despicable Me franchise remains one of the most successful animated series in movie history. Across its six previously released films, the franchise has earned more than $5 billion at the global box office, with one installment ranking among the 10 highest-grossing animated films of all time.

Minions & Monsters set to hit the theaters on Wednesday, July 1.