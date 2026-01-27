Zoey Deutch finally shows off her diamond ring

Zoey Deutch turned heads on the red carpet as she proudly displayed her diamond engagement ring while accompanied by her fiancé, Jimmy Tatro. The couple was spotted together on January 24 at a Sundance Film Festival afterparty in Park City, Utah.

The 33-year-old Modern Family alum joined the actress to celebrate the premieres of her latest films, Gail Daughtery and Celebrity Sex Pass. Zoey Deutch looked stunning in a floor-length red sweater dress with cap sleeves, her dark hair styled in a sophisticated updo. She kept her accessories minimal, opting for bold silver earrings to let her new ring take center stage.

Tatro, known for his breakout role in American Vandal, went for a casual yet stylish aesthetic. He wore a pinstriped zip-up jacket over a dark gray sweater, paired with matching “balloon” pants and a coordinated beanie—a look that struck the perfect balance between comfort and flair.

Following the event, the Set It Up star shared photos on her Instagram Stories, reposting a feature from Just Jared. Fans immediately flooded the comments section to praise the couple’s style and chemistry.

“She’s so beautiful and looks so happy in her skin. Love!” wrote one user, while another commented, “Gorgeous couple inside and out. Love to see it!”

The Sundance appearance comes shortly after Zoey Deutch officially announced her engagement to Tatro, her partner of four years.