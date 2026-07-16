Zoha Tauqeer shares emotional memories of her late father

Zoha Tauqeer opened up about losing her father at a young age and supporting her mother’s decision to remarry. She also revealed how she navigated her life through challenges and coped with optimism and self-awareness.

During an interview, a Pakistani actress revealed she was four years old when her father passed away due to lung cancer. She noted that she till hold on to vivid memories of father-daughter duo, “I remember quite a bit of his life with me. I was the most loved child. He had a lung issue, and it used to hurt on his left side, but even then, he wouldn’t take me off his lap”.

Zoha also mentioned that her mother became a pillar of her family, working tirelessly to ensure her children never felt the absence of their father. She continued with her statement and noted that there were still moments from everyday life, like filling out school admission forms, to becoming increasingly protective about her siblings, which reminded them about the loss they endured.

She also discussed her mother’s decision to remarry. Zoha said she and her siblings approached it with understanding rather than resistance. “Even in childhood, we knew that it was important for our mom to be happy, and while making the decision, she asked for our permission,” she said.

Whilst reflecting on her personal growth, the actor also said that embracing the change with a positive mindset was essential, adding that people remained trapped in the same patterns if they failed to reflect on their experiences. She also mentioned, “If you don’t correct your mistakes or understand the process of life, you will keep making the same mistakes again and again”.

Zoha Tauqeer is a rising actress who is making a path into the Pakistani entertainment industry. Tauqeer is known for the characters she played in ARY Digital’s dramas like Aapa Shameem and Chaalbaaz.