New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has set social media ablaze after a sweet nod to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumored wedding plans.

On Monday, the mayor spoke to the media about several high-profile events expected to bring large crowds to the Big Apple including sports, national celebrations, and major public gatherings.

“We are the biggest city in the country. We are used to big events, and we are incredibly excited for this one.,” he said.

The Democrat further added, “We know it coincides with the Knicks’ [NBA] Finals run. We know it coincides with July 4, America 250, Taylor Swift’s wedding — all happening at the same time — and we are so excited to welcome the world here.”

Zohran Mamdani’s comments seemingly confirmed the rumors that Taylor Swift and the NFL star will tie the knot at Madison Square Garden over the Fourth of July weekend

However, the statement was made in passing during broader remarks about citywide security preparations and upcoming large-scale events.

When later asked by reporters whether he had been invited to the wedding or planned to attend, the mayor laughed off the question and said he had not received any invitation.

“I wish them a lovely wedding. I’ll listen to ‘Only the Young’ at home on my own,” he added, referencing a deep cut from Swift’s catalog, a protest song inspired by the 2018 U.S. elections and accusations of vote-tampering.