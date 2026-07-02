As New York City prepares for a dangerous heat wave, Mayor Zohran Mamdani used a lighthearted reference to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding while encouraging residents to stay safe.

During a press conference on June 30, Mamdani was asked about reports that Swift and Kelce are expected to marry at Madison Square Garden later this week and whether New Yorkers should expect street closures similar to those seen during major sporting events.

The mayor responded with a smile, saying his advice to residents was simple: stay indoors and keep cool. He added that anyone getting married at Madison Square Garden would also be indoors, calling it “a good example to set for the city at large.”

Zohran Mamdani continued the joke the following day in a public service announcement shared on social media. Referring to the approaching heat wave, he wrote that residents should know what to expect “especially if you’re (hypothetically) having your wedding at MSG this weekend.”

In the accompanying video, the mayor urged New Yorkers to avoid strenuous outdoor activity and spend time in air-conditioned spaces whenever possible.

Mayor Mamdani Holds Press Conference to Prepare New Yorkers for Extreme Heat https://t.co/4alx9089L8 — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 30, 2026

Zohran Mamdani also joked that the advice applied whether people were celebrating the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Fourth of July or “renting out MSG to get married, hypothetically.”

The mayor first referenced Swift and Kelce’s reported wedding plans during a June 15 press conference about the city’s preparations for the busy Fourth of July weekend. While discussing security for upcoming events, he noted that the holiday, major sporting events and the couple’s reported wedding would make for an exceptionally busy period in New York City.