Zohran Mamdani wins NYC Democratic primary

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has conceded the Democratic primary for New York City mayor to State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani.

Speaking at his election night gathering, Cuomo said, “Tonight was not our night, but it was Assemblyman Mamdani’s night. He put together a great campaign and inspired young people to come out and vote.”

Zohran Mamdani, a Ugandan-born Indian-American and the son of filmmaker Mira Nair and scholar Mahmood Mamdani, is the first South Asian man and only the third Muslim to serve in the New York State Assembly.

If elected, he would become New York City’s first Muslim mayor.

With around 44% of first-choice votes, Zohran Mamdani is leading Cuomo, who has secured approximately 36%, as the city begins ranked-choice tabulations.

Though official results are still pending, Cuomo acknowledged the odds and hinted at future plans, noting he might explore a general election run through his newly launched political party.

Zohran Mamdani’s progressive campaign has focused on freezing rents, providing universal childcare and free buses, and taxing the wealthy to fund social services.

His platform has drawn endorsements from Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senator Bernie Sanders, and New York’s Working Families Party.

Ranked-choice vote allocations are expected to continue into next week. Meanwhile, the race remains closely watched amid speculation over Cuomo’s potential return in the November general election.