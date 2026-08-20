Zong announces Rs4 billion investment in Karachi

KARACHI: A high-level delegation from Zong China Mobile Pakistan met with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, during which an agreement was reached to establish a modern data centre in Karachi under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The Sindh chief minister assured the Zong delegation of the provincial government’s full support and necessary facilities for establishing the advanced data centre in Karachi.

Murad Ali Shah said that investment in digital infrastructure is essential for economic growth and creating opportunities for young people. He added that the Sindh government was encouraging modern digital and technology-related projects across the province.

Zong announced an investment of more than Rs4 billion in the Karachi data centre project. According to the company’s spokesperson, Zong plans to invest an additional Rs14 billion over the next 10 years as part of the project.

The chief minister said the initiative would help transform Karachi into a major regional hub for technology, cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI).

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He added that the data centre would significantly enhance the city’s capacity for cloud computing and local data hosting, while strengthening the province’s overall digital infrastructure.