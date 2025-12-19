Zooey Deschanel opens up on wedding plans with Jonathan Scott

American actress and musician Zooey Deschanel accepted that planning her wedding with fiancé Jonathan Scott is going to be a bit harder than she expected.

On December 17, during the show Call Her Daddy podcast, she revealed her wedding plans with her HGTV star fiancé, noting that finalising a few things with Scott was complicated, thanks to his interior design experience.

Deschanel confessed, “It’s really like a lot of pressure, because Scott designs incredible spaces”.

She further said, “and I’m like there’s no space worthy of such a wedding”.

The 500 Days of Summer star added, “It’s really hard to find [a venue] that’s not like a gazillion dollars”. The podcast host, Alex Cooper, agreed with Deschanel that though planning a wedding is “fun”, it comes with its fair share of stress.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

Deschanel further shared that she wanted her nuptials to be memorable. As this wedding is also going to be Scott’s second marriage, Deschanel said, “We’ve both been married before, right? So, I’m like, this wedding has to be the most fun”.

For those unversed, Deschanel is also mom to two kids, daughter Elsie Otter and son Charlie Wolf, whom she shares with her ex-husband.