Zooey Deschanel posts cute birthday tribute to Jonathan Scott

New Girl actress Zooey Deschanel shared a lovely tribute to her fiancé, Jonathan Scott, marking the auspicious occasion of his 48th birthday. Taking to her official Instagram account, the actress posted adorable photos of the couple along with a sweet birthday note.

Zooey beautifully penned the caption: “Happy Birthday @jonathanscott, can’t wait to celebrate you. I’m truly so lucky.”

The 46-year-old actress shared a series of selfies with her beau, showing the pair embracing one another. Among the captured moments were two photos from a vacation boat ride, including one selfie of the couple kissing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel)

It is pertinent to note that Jonathan and Zooey Deschanel became engaged in 2023. However, during a conversation with People magazine in November, Jonathan disclosed that the duo have not yet made any concrete wedding plans.

“We literally haven’t made any plans yet. We’re busy with all of the kids’ stuff, and so we’re really just chauffeurs to the kids’ social lives,” the Property Brothers star stated. The newly turned 48-year-old further added, “There’s a lot of stuff we want to do for their big day.”

Zooey Deschanel has two children—10-year-old daughter Elsie and 8-year-old son Charlie—whom she co-parents with her former husband, Jacob Pechenik.