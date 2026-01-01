Zootopia 2 crosses $1 billion milestone on global box office

Disney’s Zootopia 2 has crossed the $1billion milestone at the global box office, marking its status as the highest-grossing animated film in Disney history.

The sequel has now earned approximately $1.46 billion worldwide, surpassing Frozen II, which previously held the record with a $1.45 billion global total.

The film’s box office performance has been driven primarily by international markets. While Zootopia 2 has generated a solid $333 million domestically, overseas audiences have contributed roughly $1.13 billion, accounting for the majority of its earnings. China has emerged as the film’s strongest market, where it has already surpassed $500 million in ticket sales. The sequel became the highest-grossing non-Chinese animated film in the country within just five days of release, marking one of the most significant Hollywood performances there in recent years.

To add more to the details, Zootopia 2 reached the $1 billion mark in only 17 days, making it the fastest PG-rated film to achieve that milestone. Without its strong international showing, the sequel would not have overtaken Frozen II, highlighting the growing importance of overseas box office revenue for major studio releases.

Despite its record-setting run for Disney animation, Zootopia 2 ranked fourth on the all-time global animated box office chart. China’s Ne Zha 2 remains in first place with approximately $2.2 billion, followed by Inside Out 2 and The Lion King. Given its time in theatres, industry analysts believe Zootopia 2 is unlikely to climb higher on the overall rankings.

The success of Zootopia 2 and Inside Out 2 reinforces Disney’s strategy of prioritising sequels, with future releases including Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 already in development.