Zootopia 2 set to hit theaters with projected $270 million opening

Disney is set to launch the second sequel of ‘Zootopia’, with box office speculation to achieve around $270 million in the coming five days.

The sequel is expected to earn approximately $125 million domestically and $135–145 million internationally, buoyed by strong presales in markets including China, where the original film took time to gain momentum.

Returning directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush reunite with the franchise’s iconic characters Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), as the pair navigate a new mystery in Zootopia, facing off against the cunning villain Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan).

This movie’s release will mark the opening of the second-highest Thanksgiving five-day domestic launch ever, trailing only last year’s Moana 2.

This year’s holiday box office is further supported by Universal’s Wicked: For Good, a sequel following last year’s record-breaking Wicked release, which paired with Moana 2 to drive a $424.9 million five-day global total.

Zootopia 2 opens Wednesday, November 26, on 4,000 North American screens, including 415 IMAX, 950 Premium Large Format, 2,300 3D, 300 D-Box/4D, and 125 ScreenX locations.

In the U.S., around $20million worth of tickets have been sold.

Internationally, the film will roll out across Europe, Asia, and Latin America in a staggered release from Wednesday to Friday, hitting major territories including China, France, Germany, Korea, Australia, India, and the UK.

With its combination of beloved characters, franchise familiarity, and holiday timing, Zootopia 2 is positioned for a blockbuster debut.