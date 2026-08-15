‘Zootopia 3’ announced: Cast, plot details revealed

Disney made an announcement about Zootopia 3.

Walt Disney announced the spin-off of the third sequel of Zootopia, after the success of Zootopia 2, which became the company’s highest-grossing animated movie of all time with $1.8 billion at the global box office.

The “Zootopia 3” news was announced during Disney’s D23 fan event Friday, where Goodwin and Quan confirmed “the bunny and the snake will be back” in the third film.

In 2025’s “Zootopia 2,” Nick joined the police force and became Judy’s partner as they embark on another mystery together. They uncover what happened to the missing reptile population in Zootopia, thanks to the help of the pit viper Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan).

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Earlier, its cast included the podcasting beaver Nibbles Maplestick (Fortune Feimster), Pawbert Lynxley (Andy Samberg), Milton Lynxley (David Strathairn), Cattrick Lynxley (Macaulay Culkin), Kitt Lynxley (Brenda Song), Dr. Fuzzby (Quinta Brunson), Robert Furwin (Robert Irwin) and Brian Winddancer (Patrick Warburton), amongst others.

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the sequel made box office history on its opening weekend, becoming the fourth-biggest global opening ever at the time and the largest global launch of all time for an animated film. It was also nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards.

The franchise started with the original 2016 movie, which introduced fans to rabbit police officer Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and con artist fox Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman). The two started as enemies as Judy joined the Zootopia Police Department, but then put aside their differences to solve a mystery in the animal city. The first movie was a hit at the box office, crossed $1 billion globally, and spawned a spinoff TV series called “Zootopia+” on Disney+.