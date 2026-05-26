Zoya Akhtar’s production house hit by 13 lakh data theft case

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s production house, Tiger Baby Digital LLP, has reportedly been hit by a major data theft involving hard drives worth around ₹13 lakh, according to media reports.

The alleged incident took place at the company’s Mumbai office, where production-related hard disks containing raw footage, edited scenes, promotional material, and completed projects are stored. An employee of the company has been arrested in connection with the case.

As per reports, the issue came to light on May 21 when staff members asked an executive assistant, identified as Shahid Khan, to produce a hard drive. When he was unable to do so, colleagues grew suspicious and checked the storage cupboard, where they allegedly found several hard drives missing.

During the internal inquiry, it was also alleged that some damaged or partially burnt packaging was discovered in the storage area, raising further concerns among staff. The management was subsequently informed, following which a detailed audit was conducted.

The internal audit reportedly revealed that as many as 119 hard drives were missing from the premises, far more than initially suspected. Earlier statements suggested that the employee had allegedly stolen around 24 hard drives over a period of several months.

Police investigations indicate that the accused may have sold the stolen hard drives for approximately ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 each to a buyer based in Borivali, Mumbai.

Tiger Baby Digital LLP is a well-known production company founded in 2015, with acclaimed projects including Gully Boy and the web series Made in Heaven.