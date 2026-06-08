Zoya Nasir catches Hania Amir in a hilarious real-life ‘Haala’ moment

Pakistani actress Zoya Nasir posted a story of her mother and Forbes 30 under 30 famous, Hania Amir, together.

In her recent Instagram story, Zoya Nasir posted an image of Hania Amir with her mother with a teasing text that reflected onIn Hania’s character as “Haala” from ARY Digital’s famous drama, Mere Hamsafar. In the text of the image she mentioned, “First Hamza, now Ammi! Haala, what is this behaviour?”

Zoya appeared to suggest in a light-hearted manner that Hania’s charm had extended beyond the screen, winning over not only her fictional co-stars but even members of Zoya’s own family, reflecting the closeness between the two actresses.

ARY Digital’s famous drama Mere Hamsafar, the lead roles were played by Hania Amir as Haala and Farhan Saeed as Hamza. Zoya Nasir played the role of Hamza’s paternal cousin, Sameen Jalees.