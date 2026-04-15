I blow away the money that comes to me: Zoya Nasir

Well-known actress Zoya Nasir recently shared that, according to her mother, the “wealth line” is leaking from her hands.

Cast members of the drama serial Mahnoor—including Humayoun Ashraf, Zoya Nasir, Khadija Saleem, and Mahnoor—recently appeared on ARY Digital’s Good Morning Pakistan. The first episode of Mahnoor premieres today, and the show will air Monday through Friday at 9:00 p.m. on ARY Digital. The drama’s ensemble cast also features Malik Aqeel, Adnan Shah Tipu, Agha Mustafa Hassan, Rubina Ashraf, Talia Jan, Saleena Sipra, Ali Khan, Fatima Gohar, Anam Tanveer, Aiman Shehzadi, Rana Mehboob Sultan, Moaz Ishaq, and Rimsha Imran. The plot was written by Noor Kalam and Haroon Ahmed, and the series is directed by Arshi Ali and Hisham Syed.

During the program, host Nida Yasir asked, “What keeps your pocket open?” In response, Zoya Nasir stated, “I am very confused about this. My mother and sister-in-law say that my line of wealth is leaking because I blow away the money that comes to me.”

She explained that whenever something appeals to her, whether for herself or for someone else, she buys it. However, she noted that she does not spend wastefully and considers herself to be frugal.

The actress added, “I don’t particularly like traveling, but I have many relatives abroad, so I have to travel. The area where I spend the most money is groceries; I buy vegetables, proteins, etc.”