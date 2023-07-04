Zubab Rana takes on the NYC streets with her glam on: Watch

Showbiz starlet Zubab Rana took on the streets of New York City with her saree glam on in a viral reel.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday night, the ‘Woh Pagal Si’ star treated her millions of followers with a new video from her US trip.

“Infinite love for Sareeeee,” Zubab Rana wrote in the caption of the reel, which see the diva strolling around the city as she casually flaunted her attire. The fashionista slipped in a solid silk saree and a heavily embellished blouse for the look, which she styled with some quintessential bangles and small hoops.

Rana kept the look chic yet minimalistic with sleek hair and nude makeup, to let her fit and a rather amusing shoe choice grab all the attention.

The now-viral reel video, with a Shahrukh Khan dialogue from his film ‘Mohabbatein’ playing in the background, was watched and showered with love from her millions of fans on the gram, who liked the post and dropped lovely compliments for the celebrity in the comments section.

It is pertinent to note that the ever-so-gorgeous Rana is among the top-followed celebrities of the country on the social platform, where she shares pictures of all including her stylish OOTDs, projects’ BTS as well as personal moments with family and friends.