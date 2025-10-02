Zubeen Garg's manager arrested in singer's death case

Weeks after Indian Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, of ‘Ya Ali’ fame, died in a scuba diving accident in Singapore, authorities have taken his manager into arrest, along with the chief organiser of the event he was scheduled to perform at on the day of his death.

As reported by the Indian media, Siddhartha Sharma, manager of Assam’s highest-paid singer and multi-instrumentalist Zubeen Garg, 52, as well as Shyamkanu Mahanta, the chief organiser of the North East India Festival (NEIF), have been arrested, in connection with his death in a scuba diving accident at Lazarus Island on September 19, ahead of his scheduled opening performance at the festival.

Notably, a lookout notice for both Sharma and Mahanta was issued by Interpol earlier, directing them to appear before the CID by October 6.

Following the notice, Mahanta was apprehended from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport upon his arrival from Singapore, while Sharma was arrested from a Gurugram apartment, and both were subsequently brought to Guwahati for questioning. They have been remanded for 14 days in police custody.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

It is pertinent to mention here that the Assam government had formed a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Special DGP M P Gupta, to investigate the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death. Besides Sharma and Mahanta, the SIT had also issued notices to members of the Singapore Assam Association as well as festival attendees, requesting them to provide statements.