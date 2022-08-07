Monday, August 8, 2022
Zulfi Bukhari shares ‘Nawaz Sharif’s letter to Indian PM after using airspace’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari has shared the copy of ‘Nawaz Sharif’s letter to then Indian prime minister after using Indian airspace’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to Zulfi Bukhari, the alleged letter was written by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to then Indian counterpart Manmohan Singh after ‘using Indian airspace’.

The content of the alleged letter showed that ex-PM Sharif thanked the Indian government for using its airspace and expressed well wishes for the Indian nation.

Bukhari criticised that Nawaz Sharif had not let any chance to exhibit his love for India and ‘it was not a favour to fly over any country’s airspace.’ He alleged that ex-PM Sharif wrote the letter to show gratefulness to his Indian counterpart during his tenure.

