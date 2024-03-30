Zulfi Bukhari withdraws senate candidacy

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari has withdrawn his candidacy for the upcoming Senate elections.

Bukhari alleged that his nomination faced “false and illegal hurdles,” despite possessing the necessary legal documentation.

“Challenging the notifications of my party candidates could create internal friction within the party,” Bukhari explained. “My loyalty to PTI is unwavering, and the party’s unity remains paramount.”

Withdrawing his candidacy, Bukhari extended his congratulations to Allama Nasir Abbas, who will now fill the Senate seat.

At least 18 candidates have been elected unopposed as senators out of a total of 147 aspirants who submitted their nomination papers for the 48 vacant Senate seats.

The final list of candidates from Returning Officers shows that out of 18 elected unopposed, seven are from Punjab’s general seats.

Seven candidates for Senate’s general seats from Punjab have elected unopposed including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Ahad Cheema, Pervaiz Rashid, Nasir Mehmood, Talal Chaudhry, had been elected unopposed.

Sunni Ittehad Council’s Hamid Khan and Raja Nasir Abbas was also elected on the Senate’s general seats.

Similarly, in Balochistan, senators for seven general seats, two women seats, and two Ulema/technocrat seats have won without any opposition.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s Ahmed Khan and ANP’s Aimal Wali Khan, National Party’s Jan Buledi, People’s Party’s Umar Gorgej, PML-N’s Shahzeb Durrani and Syedal Khan Nasir have been elected unopposed as members of the Senate.