Bilawal hopes for justice in Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday hoped the Supreme Court (SC) would dispense justice in former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s ‘murder case’, ARY News reported.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was handed a death sentence during former military ruler General (retired) Ziaul Haq’s regime.

The first elected prime minister of the country was charged with the murder of a political rival Nawab Mohammed Ahmed Qasuri and a trial took place.

Amid petitions and appeals of clemency, and mercy from several Heads of States, Bhutto was hanged on April 4, 1979.

Talking to newsmen outside the Supreme Court after hearing of the long-pending presidential reference seeking to revisit the 1979 controversial death sentence awarded to former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa for taking up the issue after 11 years.

Terming the case a test for the judiciary, Bilawal said PPP seeking answers to questions raised in the presidential reference filed in 2011 by the then-president Asif Ali Zardari.

Read more: SC adjourns Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death sentence hearing till Jan 2024

We cannot get Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and other martyred PPP workers back, but hoping for justice in the case, the former foreign minister said.

Bhutto’s grandson appealed to the Supreme Court to correct the history and restore the masses’ trust in the state institutions.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sherry Rehman and other senior party leaders were in attendance during the hearing of the presidential reference.