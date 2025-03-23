Zulfikar Ali Bhutto posthumously honoured with highest civil award

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party’s founder and former prime minister of the country, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was posthumously awarded highest civil award, the Nishan-e-Pakistan, in a ceremony at the Presidency on Pakistan Day.

A ceremony on 85th Pakistan Day held at the President House in Islamabad to recognize distinguished services of citizens in various walks of life.

Former prime minister Bhutto was awarded Nishan-e-Pakistan for his distinguished services for the country.

President Asif Ali Zardari presented the award to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s daughter Sanam Bhutto in the ceremony.

Bhutto’s grandson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, granddaughter Aseefa Bhutto, Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani and others were also present on the occasion.

ZAB held reins of Pakistan at a critical time of the country’s history after the fall of Dhaka in 1971. He was removed from the government by a military coup in July 1977 and executed in a dubious murder case on April 04, 1979.

President Asif Zardari in his first tenure had sent a reference to the Supreme Court seeking the court to revisit the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s case.

The case was fixed for hearing after a long time. A bench of the apex court, headed by former chief justice Qazi Faez Isa, last year in July declared that former prime minister Bhutto was executed without giving him the right of fair trial.