Zverev eyeing Grand Slam breakthrough in French Open final against Cobolli

Alexander Zverev is hoping it will be fourth time lucky as he again targets a first Grand Slam title in Sunday’s French Open final, facing Italian 10th seed Flavio Cobolli.

The 29-year-old German was widely tipped as a future multiple major champion and the leader of the ‘NextGen’ to challenge the ‘Big Three’ of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer almost 10 years ago.

He missed his chances in that era, then watched as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz emerged to mop up 11 Slam titles between them.

But Zverev has a golden opportunity at Roland Garros to finally end his wait to triumph at tennis’ top table, after making serene progress in Paris with an injured Alcaraz sidelined as Sinner and Djokovic suffered surprise early exits from the tournament.

Cobolli called the wide-open men’s draw the “chance of my life” earlier this week, but Zverev has been cautious in avoiding saying something similar, preferring to insist he is focusing on one match at a time.

“The only thing I can control is that I play good tennis,” said Zverev.

“I mean, I will try to show my level. I will try to do the right things. Yeah, that’s the only thing that matters to me.”

The world number three is no stranger to winning big titles, having won seven Masters events, two ATP Finals trophies and Olympic gold in Tokyo five years ago.

Zverev’s first Slam final ended in heartbreak as he blew a two-set lead at the 2020 US Open to lose to Dominic Thiem.

He had to wait four years for another opportunity, but lost from two-sets-to-one up against Alcaraz at Roland Garros, and was then seen off in straight sets by Sinner in last year’s Australian Open final.

Zverev clear favourite

Unlike in those three matches, though, Zverev will be a clear favourite when he steps onto Court Philippe Chatrier to take on Cobolli.

The pair are friends off the court, while Zverev holds a 3-1 winning record against the Italian on it.

Zverev took their first meeting at Roland Garros last year in the third round in straight sets and then beat Cobolli again in Halle on grass.

But the Italian posted his first victory over Zverev in Munich earlier in the 2026 clay-court season, before the three-time Grand Slam runner-up got his revenge in Madrid.

“I think when you play a Grand Slam final, it’s not that difficult, because it means you reached the best stage in tennis,” Zverev said of playing a friend for a maiden Slam title.

“You reached the latest stage in tennis, and it’s nice to share it, for sure. Of course, you still try to beat each other, and you still try to win, but that’s okay.”

In a tournament full of marathon five-set matches, both finalists have eased through the draw without much fuss, dropping just two sets apiece.

Cobolli did not even have to play his semi-final against Matteo Arnaldi, after his compatriot withdrew due to illness.

“I will be fresh, for sure. Maybe it will help, maybe not. I tell you after the final,” said the 24-year-old.

Zverev beat Jakub Mensik in four sets in his last-four match on Friday, but says he does not think Cobolli will have an advantage.

“Not really, because I feel fine. I didn’t have brutally long matches. I honestly feel like I could play again now, so not really,” he said.

‘Big hug’ for reaching top 10

Cobolli has often been tipped as a future Grand Slam contender, but his only previous run to the quarter-finals of a major was at Wimbledon last year when he lost to Djokovic.

He is already guaranteed to break into the world’s top 10 thanks to his run in Paris, but a win in the final would push him all the way to fifth in the rankings.

“We had a big hug together with the whole team for achieving the top 10,” said Cobolli. “Every time that I make the best ranking, we all together have a big hug. We did the same routine as always.”

Cobolli is bidding to become the first Italian man to win the French Open title since 1976, a 50-year wait many expected to be ended by Sinner this week.

Germany has not produced a men’s champion at any Grand Slam since Boris Becker won the Australian Open 30 years ago.