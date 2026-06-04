Zverev heads up final four in men's French Open semis

Alexander Zverev may insist that he does not “particularly care” about being the runaway favourite to win a maiden Grand Slam title, but the second seed will know the pressure lies squarely on his shoulders in Friday’s French Open semi-finals.

The German will face Czech youngster Jakub Mensik in the last four, with the winner of that match-up meeting either Flavio Cobolli or Matteo Arnaldi in the final.

Here, AFP Sport takes a look at the two men’s semi-finals:

Zverev v Mensik

Zverev leads head-to-head 1-0

— Following the shock early exits of Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, Zverev finds himself the odds-on favourite to win Roland Garros and finally shake off the unwanted title of tennis’ nearly-man, after three painful runner-up finishes in Grand Slam finals.

The 2020 Olympic champion has cruised into the last four, dropping just one set en route, and looks in menacing form after needing less than two-and-a-half hours to see off rising Spanish teenager Rafael Jodar in the quarter-finals.

Despite being the oldest, highest-ranked and most-decorated player left in the tournament, Zverev has maintained that his sole focus is on his next matches, rather than any title talk.

“As I said before, I don’t particularly care (about being the favourite),” the 29-year-old told reporters.

“I focus on next match, and I focus on the opponent as they cross the net, and that’s the only thing that I can control.”

His next opponent, Mensik, is a first-time major semi-finalist. But the 20-year-old has already known success in his short career, beating Djokovic in the final to claim last year’s Miami Open title.

The 196cm tall Czech has done it the hard way to reach the last four, but his straight-sets win in the last eight against Brazilian sensation Joao Fonseca showed just why he is considered one of the most promising young talents on the tour.

Zverev won the only previous meeting between the two, besting Mensik in three sets on the clay in Madrid earlier this season.

“The match with Sascha (Zverev) in Madrid, of course, it was a close one. It was best-of-three,” Mensik said.

“Right now it’s a different situation… I would say bigger match, best-of-five. I’m excited for the challenge.”

Cobolli v Arnaldi

Head-to-head tied 1-1

Ahead of the tournament, many would have expected to find an Italian in Sunday’s final.

And they will. But rather than world number one Sinner, it will be 104th-ranked Arnaldi or 10th seed Cobolli.

Speaking on Court Philippe Chatrier after edging out Canadian fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime for a career-first Grand Slam semi-final berth, Cobolli said he “felt like this is the chance of my life”.

The 24-year-old will meet Arnaldi with a maiden major final at stake, after the former world number 30 progressed past compatriot Matteo Berrettini who was forced to withdraw injured from their last-eight clash.

The first all-Italian Grand Slam men’s semi-final in history will be a repeat of last year’s French Open second-round meeting, which Cobolli claimed in four sets.

“For sure it will be another derby, but I think we have to be happy for Italian tennis,” Cobolli said.

“Another Italian, apart from Sinner and Lorenzo (Musetti), are in the final this week. So we have to be happy, and we have to enjoy that match.”

Arnaldi has spent the largest time on court for a player en route to a Grand Slam semi-final but said he “can’t complain” after returning for injury to enjoy his best-ever major performance.

“I have been playing a lot, but at the same time, I’m happy to be on court and to spend time on court, because I missed playing,” he said. “I for sure have some energy left for the next matches.”