1 dead as Rawalpindi private housing societies’ guards exchange fire

RAWALPINDI: At least one youth reportedly died on Tuesday as the security guards of two private housing societies exchange heavy fire, ARY News reported.

No reason has been established as to why the heavy gunfire started. However, the rescue sources confirmed the casualty of one youth in the Chauntra area of twin cities.

The heavy gunfire has restricted people inside their residences, as no developments on the part of the law enforcement agencies have been reported so far.

Health official among two shot dead in Panjgur attack

Earlier yesterday, at least two people including a district official of a malaria control programme were shot dead in Panjgur district of the Balochistan province.

The police confirmed the incident saying that the district official of the malaria control programme and his friend were targeted in Panjgur Bazar after unidentified people opened fire on them.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities as authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Security forces have previously taken action against the miscreants in the district, bringing a halt to such attacks in the area.