Health official among two shot dead in Panjgur attack

KARACHI: Two people including a district official of a malaria control programme were shot dead in Panjgur district of the Balochistan province on Monday, ARY NEWS reported.

The police confirmed the incident saying that the district official of the malaria control programme and his friend were targeted in Panjgur Bazar after unidentified people opened fire on them.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities as authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Security forces have previously taken action against the miscreants in the district, bringing a halt to such attacks in the area.

The last attack in the area was reported in December 2020 when at least two people were killed and seven others injured after a blast near a football club in the district.

The police at that time stated that the blast occurred near a local football club in the district, causing damages to the lives and properties in the surrounding area.

Two people died in the incident and seven others sustained injuries, they said adding that they were shifted to a district headquarters hospital.