Seven terrorists killed during CTD raid in Balochistan’s Kohar Dam

QUETTA: Seven terrorists have been killed in exchange of fire with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in Balochistan’s Loralai district, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The CTD spokesperson said in a statement that a raid was conducted at a terrorist compound in the Kohar Dam area of Balochistan’s Loralai district.

In the exchange of fire with CTD officials, seven terrorists have been killed, the spokesperson added.

READ: CTD ARRESTS TWO ALLEGED TERRORISTS DURING KOHAT RAID

Moreover, the raiding team has also recovered arms and ammunition from the compound. The terrorists were associated with a banned outfit, said the CTD spokesperson.

Earlier on August 10, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had killed at least five terrorists of a banned organisation in Quetta.

The CTD had conducted a raid in the Western By-pass area in Quetta on an intelligence-based report during which terrorists hiding in the area opened fire.

READ: CTD FILES FIRS OF QUETTA BLASTS UNDER ANTI-TERRORISM LAW

The CTD personnel in the retaliatory fire had killed five terrorists. A huge quantity of explosive material and arms were also recovered from the compound of the killed terrorists.

Earlier this month, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had also arrested an alleged terrorist associated with a banned outfit during a raid on a tip-off in Balochistan’s Naseerabad area.

The CTD in an action in Naseerabad arrested the alleged terrorist, said the spokesperson, adding that besides arresting the suspected terrorist, the officials had seized 12-kilogram explosive material and a prima card.

The spokesperson had said that the alleged terrorist was arrested when he was travelling to Naseerabad from Quetta via a passenger van.