CTD files FIRs of Quetta blasts under anti-terrorism law

QUETTA: Two cases have been registered at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station after two blasts in Quetta yesterday, ARY News reported on Monday.

The two FIRs have been filed under attempt to murder and terrorism clauses of the law against unidentified accused, police sources said.

In the first blast yesterday two policemen were killed and a dozen others including cops sustained injuries when an explosive device went off near a police van at Serena roundabout in Quetta.

“The explosive material was planted in a motorcycle, which went off as soon as the police van crossed it”, Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani said in a statement.

The incident, according to Liaquat Shahwani, claimed the lives of two policemen. The rescue sources said that the injured included five cops and six passers-by.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

“Their prime target was a police van,” the spokesman Liaquat Shahwani said while condemning the terrorist attack in Quetta.

He said that the terrorists wanted to harm the peace of the province, however, the authorities would not spare them and would deal them with an iron hand.

In another incident, a vendor was injured on Quetta’s Sariab Road after unidentified persons hurled a grenade at his roadside stall.