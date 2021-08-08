Quetta blast claims lives of two cops, dozen injured

QUETTA: Two policemen have been killed and a dozen others including cops sustained injuries after an explosive device went off near a police van at Serena roundabout in Quetta, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani, the explosive material was fitted in a motorcycle and went off as soon as the police van crossed it.

The incident, according to Liaquat Shahwani, claimed the lives of two policemen. The rescue sources said that the injured included five cops and six passers-by.

The bodies and injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital in the city for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

“Their prime target was a police van,” the spokesman said while condemning the terrorist attack in Quetta.

He said that the terrorists wanted to harm the peace of the province, however, the authorities would not spare them and would deal them with an iron fist.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has also condemned the incident and directed the officials in the Balochistan government to submit him a complete report regarding the incident.