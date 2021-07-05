Five terrorists killed in Quetta after exchange of fire: CTD

QUETTA: Five alleged terrorists have been killed in the exchange of fire with Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in Quetta’s Hazarganji, ARY News reported on Monday.

The CTD spokesperson said in a statement that five terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire in Hazarganji and their bodies are being shifted to the hospital.

It added that arms and explosive material were recovered from their compound, whereas, the area was cordoned off the clear it from the terrorists.

Earlier in June, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had killed a suspected terrorist, said to be a key member of a proscribed outfit, in an operation in Quetta.

The operation had been carried out in the Goharabad area of Sariab, according to a CTD spokesperson. On seeing the CTD men, the suspect had opened fire and hurled hand grenade in a bid to flee the spot.

When the personnel returned fire, he was killed. Two CTD men had also gotten injured in the operation.

Explosives and arms were recovered from the compound that housed the killed terrorist, the spokesperson had said, adding he was a key member of a proscribed outfit and had been involved in targeted killings of ethnic and sectarian rivals beside attacks on security forces.