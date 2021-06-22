CTD guns down ‘terrorist’ of banned outfit in Quetta operation

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) shot dead a suspected terrorist, said to be a key member of a proscribed outfit, in an operation in Quetta early Tuesday morning.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the operation was carried out in Goharabad area of Sariab.

On seeing the CTD men, the suspect opened fire and hurled hand grenade in a bid to flee the spot. When the personnel returned fire, he was killed. Two CTD men also got injured in the operation.

Explosives and arms were recovered from the compound that housed the killed terrorist, the spokesperson said, adding he was a key member of a proscribed outfit and had been involved in targeted killings of ethnic and sectarian rivals beside attacks on security forces.

In Feb, two terrorists of a banned outfit were arrested in injured condition after an exchange of fire with the Counter-Terrorism Department officials in Sukkur.

The CTD in-charge told the media that a raid was conducted on a tip-off to arrest two terrorists of a banned outfit, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the vicinity of Patni police station of Sukkur.

After an exchange of fire, the terrorists were arrested in injured condition by the CTD’s raiding team. They were shifted to a hospital immediately after being arrested, however, they succumbed to wounds during the treatment, said CTD.