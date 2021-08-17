Wednesday, August 18, 2021
CTD arrests two alleged terrorists during Kohat raid

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested two alleged terrorists besides recovering weapons from their possession during a raid in Kohat, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The CTD spokesperson said that two terrorists associated with a banned outfit were arrested during a raid in Kohat. Besides the recovery of arms, the CTD raiding team also seized Rs6.7 million from the alleged terrorists.

An investigation was launched after the registration of a case against the detained terrorists, the spokesperson added.

Earlier on August 10, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had killed at least five terrorists of banned organisation in exchange of fire in Quetta.

The CTD had conducted the raid in the Western By-pass area in Quetta on an intelligence-based report during which terrorists hiding in the area opened fire.

The CTD personnel in retaliatory fire killed five terrorists. A huge quantity of explosive material and arms had also been recovered from the compound of the killed terrorists.

