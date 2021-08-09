One killed, four injured in grenade blast at Quetta’s Eastern Bypass

QUETTA: At least one has lost life and four others sustained wounds following a grenade blast at Quetta’s Eastern Bypass area, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police said that unidentified assailants have hurled a grenade at the Eastern Bypass area of the provincial capital. Following the explosion, five persons sustained injuries who were shifted to Civil Hospital, said police.

Police added that one among the injured succumbed to wounds at the hospital while four others were receiving treatment.

Yesterday, two policemen had been killed and a dozen others including cops sustained injuries after an explosive device went off near a police van at Serena roundabout in Quetta.

READ: QUETTA BLAST CLAIMS LIVES OF TWO COPS, DOZEN INJURED

According to the Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani, the explosive material was fitted in a motorcycle and went off as soon as the police van crossed it.

The incident, according to Liaquat Shahwani, had claimed the lives of two policemen. The rescue sources said that the injured included five cops and six passers-by.

“Their prime target was a police van,” the spokesman said while condemning the terrorist attack in Quetta.