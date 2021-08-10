CTD kills five terrorists associated with banned outfit in Quetta

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed at least five terrorists of banned organisation in exchange of fire in Quetta, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The CTD conducted a raid in the Western By-pass area in Quetta on an intelligence-based report during which terrorists hiding in area opened fire.

The CTD personnel in retaliatory fire killed five terrorists. A huge quantity of explosive material and arms were also recovered from the compound of the killed terrorists.

Earlier this month, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested an alleged terrorist associated with a banned outfit during a raid on a tip-off in Balochistan’s Naseerabad area.

The CTD in an action in Naseerabad arrested the alleged terrorist, said the spokesperson, adding that besides arresting the suspected terrorist, the officials had seized 12-kilogram explosive material and a prima card.

The spokesperson had said that the alleged terrorist was arrested when he was travelling to Naseerabad from Quetta via a passenger van.