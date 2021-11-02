1 more killed in another alleged encounter by district central police today

KARACHI: The police in the North Nazimabad area have killed one suspect in what they claim was a shootout upon resistance, marking the second such encounter in the metropolitan city up till the presstime, ARY News reported.

The personnel said they tried to stop the suspect near the district central’s KDA Roundabout, but upon armed resistance opened fire which resulted in the death of the suspect.

Alleged robber killed in shootout with Karachi police

Earlier today from the same district, the Surjani Town cops claimed to have slain a robbery suspect in a shootout which they claim began after the deceased opened fire on the personnel upon being asked to stop.

When the patrolling police signalled the suspect to stop near Baba Qayyum Shah graveyard, they opened fire on them and tried to flee, police statement claimed. They were only just mugging a man nearby when the police approached them, police added.

In the alleged bid of returning fire, one of the suspects were killed, said the coppers, adding that the body has been shifted to the hospital.

