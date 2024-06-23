10 individuals found dead within 9 hours in Karachi

KARACHI: In a startling and tragic turn of events, Karachi was gripped by the mysterious deaths of 10 individuals over the course of just 9 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to reports from rescue officials and local authorities, all the deceased individuals were suspected to have been involved in drug addiction.

The bodies were discovered in different locations, including KMC ground Lyari, Golimar, Jahangir Road, Landhi, Godam Chowrangi, Defense Phase 7, Orangi Town Sector 15, and Khamiso Goth.

The rescue officials transported the bodies to the relevant police stations before being moved to mortuaries for further examination and identification.

Officials have initiated an urgent investigation to determine the cause of death and establish any potential connections between the incidents.

The process of identifying the deceased individuals is currently underway, with rescue teams working to notify families and gather pertinent information.