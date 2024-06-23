web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, June 23, 2024
- Advertisement -

10 individuals found dead within 9 hours in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: In a startling and tragic turn of events, Karachi was gripped by the mysterious deaths of 10 individuals over the course of just 9 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to reports from rescue officials and local authorities, all the deceased individuals were suspected to have been involved in drug addiction.

The bodies were discovered in different locations, including KMC ground Lyari, Golimar, Jahangir Road, Landhi, Godam Chowrangi, Defense Phase 7, Orangi Town Sector 15, and Khamiso Goth.

The rescue officials transported the bodies to the relevant police stations before being moved to mortuaries for further examination and identification.

Officials have initiated an urgent investigation to determine the cause of death and establish any potential connections between the incidents.

The process of identifying the deceased individuals is currently underway, with rescue teams working to notify families and gather pertinent information.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.