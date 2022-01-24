10 injured in gas leakage blast at Hub Chowki

KARACHI: At least ten persons on Monday sustained injuries following a gas leakage blast at Hub Chowki, ARY News reported.

As per rescue sources, a blast took place inside a company located near Hub Chowki, injuring 10 people.

The injured have been moved to the Karachi Civil Hospital’s Burns Ward. The injured included, 45-year-old Haseel s/o Mir Badshah, Tanveer, 30, Nasir, 40, Mohsin, 40, Muhammad Azam, 55, Zulfiqar, 27, Sadakat, 30 years old and others.

Meanwhile, the doors of the company have been closed after the blast, the sources added.

Earlier in the month of November, last year, at least three people including the mother and her two children had lost their lives in a blast due to gas leakage in Rawalpindi.

The incident took place in Rawalpindi’s Mazharabad area due to gas leakage. The house had turned into debris due to the intensity of the blast.

Two children and their mother were burnt to death in the blast. The bodies were moved to the nearby hospital, while the identification of the deceased could not be ascertained.

Two persons were killed on the spot and five other sustained burn injuries. The bodies and injured were moved to the hospital.

