10 killed in bus accident on M-2 motorway

ISLAMABAD: At least 10 people were killed and 13 others sustained injuries when a passenger bus turned turtle on M-2 Motorway near Kallar Kahar, some 133km far from Islamabad, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing rescue sources.

According to details, the Jhang-bound passenger bus coming from Rawalpindi overturned due to a break failure on M-2 motorway near the Kallar Kahar Tehsil of Punjab’s Chawkal district.

Rescue sources told ARY News that at least 10 people were killed while 13 others sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, the police and rescue teams arrived at the spot and immediately launched rescue operation. The deceased and injured were shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

Earlier in Feb 2023, at least 14 members of a wedding party, including women and children, were killed and 64 people were injured after a bus fell into a ravine and overturned near Kallar Kahar.

Rescue and police officials said that 12 passengers passed away at the spot while two others expired at the hospital. The driver of the bus was also killed in the fatal accident.

Reportedly all the victims were travelling back to Lahore from Islamabad after attending a marriage ceremony. The reason behind the tragic incident is said to be tyre burst while overtaking on motorway.