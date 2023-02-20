Chakwal: Death toll in bus accident jumps to 14

CHAKWAL: The death toll in the Chakwal bus accident has jumped to 14 after two more passengers succumbed to their wounds at a hospital, ARY News reported on Monday.

On Sunday, a passenger carrying over 60 passengers bus fell into a ditch near Salt range in Chakwal district. The ill-fated passenger bus was on its way to Lahore from Islamabad.

As per rescue sources, the passenger bus went out of control due to a tire burst and fell into a ditch, claiming at least 12 lives and injuring 65 others passengers on the spot.

Upon receiving the information, the police and rescue team arrived at the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured passengers were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Quratulain said six women are also among the dead. 12 bodies have been handed over to the heirs after identification, the sources said.

Last week, a pickup van driver was killed after a collision with an overspeeding oil tanker in Nawabshah.

The horrific accident took place on the National Highway. The passenger van driver was killed on the spot. Police blocked the road for traffic as an oil tanker overturned after colliding with the pickup van.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot upon receiving the information and shifted the body to the hospital.

