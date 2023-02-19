Nooriabad: Two dead, seven injured in road crash

KARACHI: At least two people were killed and seven others sustained injuries in a horrific road accident near Nooriabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The incident took place near Nooriabad, when a trailer collided with a truck, rescue sources said. As a result, two people lost their lives and seven others sustained injuries.

After being informed, the rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured and deceased to the hospital for treatment and autopsies.

In a separate incident on January 29, at least 10 children drowned after a boat carrying 25 madrasa students capsized in Tanda Dam of Kohat district.

The children, mostly aged between 8 to 10 years, belonged to a religious seminary and had come to the Kohat Dam for recreation.

The rescue teams rescued 17 kids and shifted them to a hospital, while the search for the other missing students was underway.

