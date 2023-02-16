Oil tanker overturns after colliding with van in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: A pickup van driver was killed after the collision with a an overspeeding oil tanker in Nawabshah on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The horrific accident took place at the National Highway. The passenger van driver was killed on the spot. Police blocked the road for traffic as an oil tanker overturned after colliding with the pickup van.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot upon receiving the information and shifted the body to the hospital.

In another road accident, at least one died and more than 20 people were injured in a car crash in the Banahal area of ​​ Kallar Syedan, Rawalpindi.

As per rescue sources, more than 20 people were injured while the driver was dead. Moreover, the injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Kallar Syedan, Rawalpindi.

The police report stated that the accident happened due to the brake failure.

Earlier in the month, a total of seven persons were killed and more than 15 sustained injuries after a collision between a truck and a passenger bus in Balochistan’s Killa Saifullah district on Sunday.

The horrific road accident took place near the Toruski locality of Balochistan’s Killa Saifullah district. According to the assistant commissioner (AC), seven persons lost their lives and more than 15 got injured in the horrific road accident.

The administration said in a statement the passenger bus was moving from Quetta to Peshawar which met an accident in Killa Saifullah.

