One killed, scores injured as passenger van overturns in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: At least one traveller was killed while 15 others sustained injuries after a passenger van lost control and overturned near Shikarpur, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the passenger van lost control due to overspeeding and overturned near Larkana road, Shikarpur, resulting in the death of at least one passenger killed while 15 sustained injuries.

Among the injured, five people were referred to Civil Hospital Larkana due to critical condition.

Earlier in the month, a total of seven persons were killed and more than 15 sustained injuries after a collision between a truck and a passenger bus in Balochistan’s Killa Saifullah district on Sunday.

The horrific road accident took place near the Toruski locality of Balochistan’s Killa Saifullah district. According to the assistant commissioner (AC), seven persons lost their lives and more than 15 got injured in the horrific road accident.

The wounded persons were shifted to DHQ Hospital and an emergency was imposed in the hospital. The local administration summoned doctors and paramedical staff to the DHQ Hospital.

The administration said in a statement the passenger bus was moving from Quetta to Peshawar which met an accident in Killa Saifullah.

