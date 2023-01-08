Bus-truck collision leaves seven dead, 15 wounded in Killa Saifullah

KILLA SAIFULLAH: At least seven persons were killed and more than 15 sustained injuries after a collision between a truck and a passenger bus in Balochistan’s Killa Saifullah district on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The horrific road accident took place near the Toruski locality of Balochistan’s Killa Saifullah district. According to the assistant commissioner (AC), seven persons lost their lives and more than 15 got injured in the horrific road accident.

The wounded persons were shifted to DHQ Hospital and an emergency was imposed in the hospital. The local administration summoned doctors and paramedical staff to the DHQ Hospital.

The administration said in a statement the passenger bus was moving from Quetta to Peshawar which met an accident in Killa Saifullah.

Earlier in the month, at least eight people were killed and five others injured as a result of a road accident in the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the rescue officials, the incident occurred after a van collided with a mini truck in the Darra Adam Khel city of Kohat district.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital. The accident took place due to overspeeding, said police.

