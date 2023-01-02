At least eight killed in Kohat road accident

KOHAT: At least eight people were killed and five others injured as a result of a road accident in the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the rescue officials, the incident occurred after a van collided with a mini truck in the Darra Adam Khel city of Kohat district.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

Read more: Six women die in road accident in Muzaffarabad

The accident took place due to overspeeding, said police.

Medics at the hospital feared that the death toll might further rise because at least two persons among the wounded are in critical condition.

The identity of the deceased and injured passenger is being verified.

Comments