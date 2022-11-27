Six women die in road accident in Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD: Six women died, while five others sustained injuries as a vehicle met an accident in Muzaffarabad when they were returning to their homes after casting their votes in LG polls, ARY News reported, citing rescue sources.

As per details, the incident occurred at the Churri area of Neelam Valley in Muzaffarabad, when the women were being transported back to their homes after casting their votes.

As a result, six women lost their lives while five others including three females. The bodies and the injured have been shifted to the BHU.

Meanwhile, the voting process at polling stations no. 7 and 8 has been temporarily suspended.

Separately, seven people, including a newly-wed couple, died and five others sustained injuries when a dumper hit the vehicle in Jhelum city of Punjab province.

According to details, the road accident occurred near the Tobar Valley on Choa Saidan Shah Road where an out-of-control dumper truck ran over a passenger car and hit several other vehicles.

Upon receiving the information, rescue and police team reached the spot and shifted the injured people to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the deceased were also shifted to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

